June Rose Jacobson

June 29, 1920 - Oct. 2, 2021

MORTON - June Rose Jacobson, 101, of Morton passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

She was born June 29, 1920 in Tremont to Chris and Carrie (Bolliger) Unsicker. She married Elmer "Jake" Jacobson on March 22, 1947 in Tremont, and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2005.

Surviving are two children: Joy (Craig) Cramer of Mount Pleasant, WI and James (Sonia) Jacobson of Washington, IL; five grandchildren: Katie (Phil) Stark, Crystal (David) Courtney, Corrin (Kevin) Babik, Ashley Jacobson, and Margaret McCain; and four great-grandchildren: Jamie Courtney, Sloane Babik, Isabella and Madelynn McCain.

June was preceded in death by one brother, Lester Unsicker; one sister, Bernice Fawer; and one infant sister, Verla.

June graduated from Methodist Nurses Training in Peoria, IL and became a US Navy nurse from 1943 - 1947, serving in San Diego, CA, Hawaii, New Jersey and Great Lakes Naval Station in IL.

June was a member of the Tremont Baptist Church for over 75 years. She enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Morton Whirl-A-Ways for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Women's Country Club in Tremont. June was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Tremont Baptist Church.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.