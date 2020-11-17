K. LaVerne Evans

Jan. 31, 1918 - Nov. 15, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - K. LaVerne Evans, 102, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Villas of Hollybrook, Bloomington.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, LaVerne's family will announce a Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date. Private interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was born January 31, 1918 in Fletcher, a daughter of Daniel and Kathryn Doyle Leary. She married Williams J. Evans in 1938 and he died in 1980.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Evans Zehr; brother, Warren Leary; sister, Patricia Rochelle; eight grandchildren: Dan (Deanna) Zehr, Sean (Kristina) Zehr, Mike Evans, Christine (Bill) Shoemaker, Katie Evans, Jennifer (Brian) Swaw, Dan (Julie) Evans, Jeremy (Katie) Evans; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jeff Swartz; daughter-in-law, Debbie Evans; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Mike Evans and Mark Evans; a daughter, Laurie Swartz; two sisters; and three brothers.

LaVerne graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. Always one with a servant's heart, LaVerne shared her talents as a nurse with several area doctor's offices for many years and also cared for friends and loved ones in her own home. She had also worked part-time at Nussbaum Trucking. LaVerne was an avid quilter and enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. Her role as a grandmother brought LaVerne the most joy and she leaves behind a legacy of love.

LaVerne's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of both Villas of Hollybrook and Transitions Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.