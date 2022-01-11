Menu
K. Wayne Scritchlow
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

K. Wayne Scritchlow

Sept. 15, 1953 - Jan. 7, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - K. Wayne Scritchlow, age 68, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. It was both expected and unexpected after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. K. Wayne was born September 15, 1953, in Mattoon, IL to Harry and Lois (Bartlett) Scritchlow. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1977 where he majored in Animal Science.

Wayne was a compassionate and loving husband, father, brother and friend to many. He relished and totally excelled at being a dad and grandfather. His quirky sense of humor, love of Coke-a-Cola, and all things cattle related (Polled Hereford) will be long remembered. K. Wayne loved making people guess what the "K" stood for in his name. He closely followed Iowa State sports (Go Cyclones!).

In his younger years he enjoyed coaching his kids, woodworking, and was an eloquent public speaker. Throughout his life Wayne was always a good listener who supported and valued family and friends. He was a 32nd Degree Freemason, a man of faith and a 40+ year member of Wesley United Methodist Church before joining Eastview Christian Church in 2020.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Harry and mother, Lois; his older brother, Terry and his wife, Joan; and his younger brother, Glenn.

He is survived by his sister, Brenda (husband Randy Hurt).

He married Joni Dunker Scritchlow on September 29, 1979. They were fortunate to have 42 beautiful years together and were blessed with three wonderful children and eight (soon to be nine) delightful grandchildren: Ryan and wife, Carrie (children: Nolan, Jeffrey and Hannah); Miles and wife, Monica (children: Micah, Moses and Amara); and Aly and husband, Derek McGee (children: Lennox, Palmer and expected son).

A visitation to celebrate K. Wayne's life will be held at Calvert Funeral Home, 1115 East Washington Street in Bloomington, IL on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Masonic Rites will be accorded.

Funeral services and interment are being planned for a later date at Funks Grove Church & Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please share a memory of K. Wayne at [email protected] while enjoying a Coke and cookies.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to see about Wayne passing. I worked for the Extension Service in Shelby and Moultrie Counties when Wayne was in Edgar County and when Joni worked with Patsy in Coles County. There were a lot of advisers in South Central and Southeastern Illinois that were all about the same age and we enjoyed working together. Wayne was fun, friendly, kind and always had a smile. He was a good part of those early career years. My sympathy to your family that he was taken from you way too soon.
Robin (Malone) Richey
January 13, 2022
