CHENOA - Karen Ann Skaggs, 77, of Chenoa, died at 12:17 pm, in her home on October 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Cremation rites will be accorded. A private memorial service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements.

Karen was born September 27, 1943 in Chenoa, a daughter of Loyal and Elva (Vielhak) Augspurger. She grew up in Chenoa and married her best friend, Jack Skaggs, on January 19, 1964. She attended Illinois State University and was a teacher in the Chenoa school district for over 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jack, of Chenoa; daughter Jackie (John) Corrie; son JD (Jaime) Skaggs; two sisters - June (Wes) Stalter, and Donna Saffer; four grandchildren, Zachary and Alexander Corrie, and Kenna and Kaylee Skaggs; two dogs, Babe and Boyd; and her best friends Sharon and Steve Kelleher, all of Chenoa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and one nephew.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chenoa. Memorials can be sent to Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, P.O. Box 163, Chenoa, IL 61726 and will be designated for enriching the lives of students at Prairie Central Primary West school (formerly Chenoa Grade School).

A full obituary and an online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.