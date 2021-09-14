Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Kay Brand
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Karen Kay Brand

Dec. 6, 1961 - Sept. 6, 2021

MCLEAN - Karen Kay Brand, 59 of McLean, passed away at 6:00 p.m.. Monday, September 6, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Karen was born December 6, 1961 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Donald Herman and Clara Jean (Foley) Heck. She married Ronald D. Brand, Jr. on March 22, 1985.

Surviving are her husband, Ron, Mclean; her two children: Nicholas (Kristal) Brand, Clinton, and Emily Brand, Mclean; two grandchildren: Lachlan and Brecklan Brand, Clinton; also surviving are her mother Clara Jean Heck, Mclean; and two sisters: Debra (Samuel) Yost, Bloomington and Nancy (Larry) Tallent, Mclean.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Don Heck.

Karen worked at Country Companies for 40 years until her retirement in March 2021. She was loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Karen was selfless at heart and was excited for a future full of grandchildren and family. She will be sincerely missed by all.

A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, Rev. Don Doty will be officiating. There will be a visitation Friday from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
IL
Sep
17
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
God Bless you all and many prayers as God opens his arms and holds you all at this very sad time.
Mary and Neil Jacobs
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing. I knew Karen from COUNTRY of many, many years. She was a very, very nice person. I always enjoyed talking to her.
Pamela Heiberg
Work
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results