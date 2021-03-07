Karen Evelyn (Boussum) Foster

May 27, 1937 - March 4, 2021

FOLEY, Alabama - Karen Evelyn (Boussum) Foster, a native of Central Illinois and longtime resident of Foley, AL, ended her long and courageous battle and reunited with her Creator on Thursday, March 4th . She was 83 years old.

Born May 27, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Karl and Gertrude Boussum, Karen lived most of her early years in Bloomington-Normal, IL, graduating from University High School, where she met the love of her life, L. Wayne Foster, whom she married in 1958. She is survived by husband Wayne (Foley, AL); her son, Keith Foster (Foley, AL); daughter, Julie Foster (Peoria, IL); and grandchildren: Casey (Westermann) Stachnik (Peoria, IL), Cody Westermann (Dallas, TX); her sister, Joyce Becker (Fairhope, AL); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

As a young girl, Karen developed a love of music, singing in the large youth choirs of Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, IL. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang as a soloist and in many church choirs throughout her life. She encouraged her family to study and appreciate music.

Relocating with Wayne to Foley, AL in 1992, Karen quickly became integrated into the Alabama Gulf Coast community through volunteerism, church participation and exploring of her new world. She enjoyed making new friends, looked forward to hosting friends from out of the area, but most especially, caring for her beloved grandchildren, who would spend most of their summer months with her and her husband.

Karen held many jobs throughout life, in addition to being a homemaker, seamstress and quilter. She loved to teach children in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School throughout her life. She was an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, South Baldwin County Literacy Council and many other area charities.

She will be remembered for being a devoted, loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother, for her quiet, sweet spirit, and for welcoming newcomers into her home. She was a devoted Christian and was an active member of numerous church communities throughout her life. In 2004, she attended Alabama Presbyterian Cursillo as a pilgrim, and became a very active and enthusiastic member of the Cursillo community. She will be most remembered for her many acts of quiet generosity, kindness, love and support for so many people.

A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the South Baldwin County Literacy Council, or to Camp Beckwith.