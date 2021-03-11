Menu
Karen L. Porter
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N. Walnut St
Toluca, IL

Karen L. Porter

Feb. 25, 1945 - March 5, 2021

EL PASO - Karen L. Porter, 76, of El Paso, IL passed away at 9:18 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Cremation rites were accorded and a service and celebration of life will be held on Memorial Day weekend along with Inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the El Paso EMS or Fire Department.

Karen was born February 25, 1945 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Paul and Florence Massey Smoots Sr. She married David Porter on October 10, 1964 in El Paso, IL. He died February 7, 2017.

Surviving is her daughter Amy (Tim) Supan of Carlock; four grandchildren: Samantha Supan, Shannan (Hunter) Cobbley, Sean, and T.J. Supan; one sister Carol (Roger) Ball of El Paso; sister-in-law Carol Smoots of El Paso and brother and sister-in-law Jim and Judy Bigger of El Paso. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son Jacob Porter; two brothers: Gene Massey and Paul Smoots; sister-in-law Elaine Massey, brother and sister-in-law Melvin (Betty) Krug and sister-in-law Yvonne Weichman.

She worked at State Farm Insurance in the Human Resources and Actuarial departments, retiring in 2006 with over 40 years of service. She was a member of the El Paso United Methodist Church. She was an avid Nascar fan, spending many Sundays watching her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon and most recently Chase Elliott. She also enjoyed ARCA races, attending many DuQuoin State Fair races with her husband, watching driver, Kenny Rowley.

Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, and daughter. She will be missed by many whether it be family or friends, but none more than her grandchildren. For years, she and her husband attended swim and track meets, basketball, volleyball, and softball games and most anything that her grandchildren were involved in. Although it will be sad not to have Grandma there by their side, they know she will be watching over them from heaven. They also take comfort in the fact that she has now joined her son and husband eternally.

Karen was so touched by the cards, flowers, food and phone calls during her final weeks in hospice, and the family would like to thank everyone who thought of her. The family would also like to thank caregivers, Michelle Hernandez, April Spencer and Nikki Price for their kind help in her last two weeks, Dr. Migas for his compassionate care during her four bouts with cancer and El Paso EMS. They would also like to thank her hospice nurse, Kasey Arbogast and Pastor Krista Price for their guidance through this difficult time.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Know you will cherish all her wonderful memories. We found her to be so kind and thoughtful and an immediate sweet smile. Best grandchild cheerleader ever.
Harry & Debbie Hinthorne
March 15, 2021
Extending my sympathy to Karen´s family. I worked with Karen at State Farm and so enjoyed talking with her. Loved her smile.
Pam Scheets
March 11, 2021
My husband and I lived in ElPaso in the early 70´s.. I also worked Karen at State Farm... we always reflect back on the good times we had with her and David.That friendship was our treasure.
Linda Schumm
March 11, 2021
