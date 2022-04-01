Menu
Karen Clemens Soper
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Karen Clemens Soper

July 1, 1943 - March 29, 2022

FAIRBURY - Karen Clemens Soper, 78, of Fairbury, passed away at 11:04 p.m., March 29, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Memorials may be made to Dominy Memorial Library, Ruby's Rescue, Bloomington, or Carle Hospice.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Karen was born July 1, 1943, in Fairbury, the daughter of Harry and Leila (Aicher) Clemens. She married Ronald Soper on May 12, 1963. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Jamie Folsom of Birmingham, AL, Jacqueline (Orville) Schertz of Adair, Tracy (Randy) Meister of Fairbury, Steven Soper of Pontiac, Mickey Gregory of Birmingham, AL, and Josh (Bethany) Soper of Nashville; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Debbie (Bob) Wesselhoff of Pontiac, and Merridee (Harlan) Bruen of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doughlas Soper; and three grandchildren: Dakota, Laney, and Madison Gregory.

Karen was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fairbury. She was a CNA for Fairbury Hospital and Palmwood Nursing Home in Piper City.

Karen enjoyed reading and had a special love for her animals.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 1, 2022.
