Kathleen Cain (Moran) Brown

NORMAL - Kathleen Cain (Moran) Brown, 74, of Normal, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Walter and Laura Moran of Centerville, Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Her brother, W. Dennis Moran, survives her in Scituate, MA. She is also survived by her husband, Richard A. Brown, daughter, Mrs. Diane K. Carpenter of Lake Zurich, IL and son, Mr. Christopher Brown of Oak Park, IL. She has four grandchildren: Riley Cain Carpenter and Joshua D. Carpenter of Lake Zurich and Edward E. Brown and Nathan M. Brown of Oak Park.

Kathy grew up in Atlanta, GA, Raleigh, NC, Haddenfield, NJ and Albany/Delmar, NY before entering Syracuse University where she met the love of her life and soul mate, Richard A. (Dick) Brown. They were married in 1966 by the SU Newman Chaplain and their marriage spanned 54 years, involving 14 moves, building 8 houses, living outside the U.S., plus extensive recreational European travel.

Based on a strong shared faith, they pursed their hobby of learning the history of "Castles & Cathedrals" with significant religious/political meaning by visiting those historic sites in Ireland, England, Scotland, Germany, Austria, France, Mexico, the U.S. and Hawaii with a focus on Italy in both Florence and Rome, particularly at the Vatican, including the "Escavi," or excavation, beneath the Bernini altar. They also spent each year as "seasonal regulars" in Poipu, Kauai, Hawaii and Myrtle Beach, SC for golf, warmth, ocean and family activities.

Kathy focused her knowledge in financial investing and parenting, and along with her husband initiated a unique educational and practical financial enterprise program called the "Grandchildren's Investment Club" to teach basic investing and financial management, thus preparing their grandchildren with the needed analytical skills and decision-making processes, plus preparation for their own investing activities.

Her faith life also included Cursillo, PEO and the Affirmation Journey Experience of the Inter-Denominational BSF Bible Study Program, which added to her excellence as a teacher and parent for her children and grandchildren.

She volunteered for activities focused on helping others by heading up the Evangelization Committee at church and serving as a hospice volunteer, in addition to being politically active in many national Presidential elections. Kathleen attended most industry trade association (AEM & FEMA) Board of Director meetings with her husband Dick, and also attended his private Board of Director work as a part of giving back to others.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna. Her funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please consider a memorial donation to the Golden K Kiwanis to benefit the children of McLean County or to St. Patrick Church of Merna.