Kathleen Ann Sherman

March 6, 1921 - April 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Kathleen Ann Sherman, 101 of Bloomington, passed away at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Kathleen's celebration of life service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Normal, with Pastor Matt Wilcox officiating. The family will receive friends after the memorial service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Cottey College in Nevada, MO, or to the First Presbyterian Church, Normal, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is helping the family with arrangements.

Kathleen was born on March 6, 1921, in Crookston, MN, to John J. and Anna Eickhof Laughlin. She married Mark Sherman on February 17, 1951, in Ann Arbor, MI. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2015.

Kathleen is survived by her children: Ann L. (Cris Corcoran) Sherman, Lake Oswego, OR, and John M. (Dawne Weaver) Sherman, Montclair, NJ. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Loren Laughlin Sherman, San Francisco, CA, and Ngoc Sylver Sherman, Montclair, NJ.

Kathleen was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church, Normal, IL. She graduated from Central High School in Crookston, MN, Cottey College in Nevada, MO, University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, and Pratt Library School in Brooklyn, NY, where she earned a master's degree in Library Science. Kathleen was an academic Librarian at the University of Michigan School of Business and Milner Library at Illinois State University. She enjoyed golf, bridge, her exercise group and the Friday morning breakfast group. She was a member of PEO for over 70-years and a member of Chapter JV, Bloomington since 1968, Normal History Club and Friends of Milner Library, all of which she served as past president. She was also a member of Bloomington Normal Symphony Guild, ISU Women's Golf Association, Friends of the Arts, and the Delta Gamma Sorority.

Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and all those who knew and loved her.

