Kathy R. Berry
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Kathy R. Berry

April 29, 1943 - Dec. 20, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Kathy R. Berry, 78, of Bloomington, passed away December 20, 2021. She was born April 29, 1943, to Armol and Molly (Lunsford) Clark.

Surviving are her sons: Jeff (Judy) and Phil (Aulaire) Berry; grandchildren: Sam (Alicia) Lovelace, Matthew and Samantha Berry; great-granddaughter, Briella Lovelace; siblings: Jerold (Shirley), Joe (Mary), and Alvan (Sharon) Clark; sisters-in-law: Wanda and Earlene Clark; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in passing by her brothers: Floyd and Clyde Clark.

A public visitation will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vale Church.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL
Dec
29
Graveside service
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
