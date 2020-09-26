WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dr. Kathy S Brenneman 70, formerly of Minier, Illinois passed away September 10, 2020 peacefully at her residence.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Doris E. (Kruse) Brenneman of Minier, IL. Surviving are her sister Marcia (Ron) Mool of El Paso, IL, nephews Troy (Kerri) Mool of Oak Ridge, MO, David (Sheila) Mool of Lexington, IL, Adam (Karen) Mool and Thad (Kelly) Mool of El Paso, IL; a sister Sandra Brenneman Oldendorf, a niece Andrea (Skip) Anderson and a nephew Andrew Oldendorf all of Bozeman, MT. In addition to many great nieces and nephews.

Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Stanford High School and a 1970 graduate of Mercy School of Nursing in Champaign-Urbana. She later earned her B.S. from Pace University in New York and graduated from Medical School at Southern Illinois University. Kathy completed the fellowship in geriatrics at George Washington University. Kathy retired as Director of Geriatrics at Providence Hospital and Director of Carroll Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Washington, DC.

Cremation rights were accorded and a private family service will be at a later date assisted by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso.

Memorial contributions (per Kathy's request) may be directed to the Ronald D. Mool Education Fund to promote Advanced Level Life Saving Skills at the El Paso Emergency Squad, 700 S Fayette St. El Paso, IL 61738.