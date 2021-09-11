Kay Elaine Shumaker-Cermak

Apr. 8, 1939 - Sept. 9, 2021

NORMAL - Kay Elaine Shumaker-Cermak of Normal, IL., passed away on September 9, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal, IL. She had been ill. Kay was born on April 8, 1939 to Esther M. Blum- Stephens and Wilfred R. Stephens in Normal, IL. Kay attended Normal Community High School. She married Gerald Shumaker on October 1, 1960 in Normal, IL. They later divorced in 1974. She later married George R. Cermak, August 2, 1975 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL.

Private family graveside service. No visitation and there will be entombment at East Lawn Cemetery in Bloomington, IL. Service conducted by Pastor Chuck Bahn of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

To read full obituary, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com