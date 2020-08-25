BLOOMINGTON - Keith Edward Watkins, 52, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:21 A.M. Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor David McBurney will be officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the memorial home. The service and visitation are limited to 50 persons, and all are required to wear a mask.

Private inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Wish Bone Canine Rescue.

Keith was born June 9, 1968, in Bloomington, the son of Lloyd Keith and Marie Schroeder Watkins. He married Audra S. Meredith on Sept. 28, 1996, in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Marie Watkins, Bloomington; two sons, Brad (Amanda) Meredith, Pueblo, Colorado; Kevin Heinrich, Bloomington; brother, Brad Watkins, Bloomington; grandchildren, Colton, Aubree and Everett, Pueblo, Colorado; granddaughter, Lyla Heinrich, Bloomington; mother- and father-in-law, Ted and Donna Meredith, Bloomington; two brothers-in-law, John Scott (Carrie) Meredith, Minnesota, and Ted Meredith, Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his father and brother-in-law, Craig Meredith.

Keith graduated from Normal Community High School in 1986. He was employed at NuAir SC2 for over 25 years. Keith was a man that loved and loved deeply. He was slow to anger, quick to forgive, generous to a flaw and one of the kindest men to ever grace this world. He took every role in his life with the utmost sincerity and devotion. He was a hard worker, a loyal friend, a devoted son and son-in-law, loving husband, proud father and adoring papa.

