NORMAL - Keith "Butch" W. Kauffman, 77, of Normal, IL. Passed away at 2:04 a.m. Monday (August 31, 2020) at his home with his loved ones.

He was born on November 4, 1942 in Bloomington. He grew up on his parent's farm in rural Stanford, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Anne Kauffman. He was the youngest of five children. His sisters Margaret Kauffman, Joanne Logsdon, Donna Bernau, and Carol Tyler also preceded him in death.

Keith graduated from Stanford High in Stanford, IL then joined the Illinois National Guard. He began his working career at Caterpillar then decided he would rather run the big machines than build them. He spent the rest of his working years as the owner of Kauffman Earthmoving working with and for Rowe Construction, Stark Excavating, and Dovel's Bulldozing. He loved his work. He retired in 2007. He was a member of the I.U.O.E Local 649, Peoria, IL.

Keith married Judith "Judy" Tosh in 1968, they shared 52 blessed years of marriage, she survives. Keith had two sons Christian E. Kauffman and Wesley Westhoff and one daughter Jennifer A. Kauffman. He was blessed with two grandsons and two great grandchildren.

Keith had a zest for life. His favorite hobby was stock car racing. He loved working on the cars and being a member of the pit crew for John Anderson Racing of Lexington, IL.

There will be a Celebration of Life on November 1, 2020. Full details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.