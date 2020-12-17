Kenneth Jerome Curtis

July 8, 1934 - Dec. 13, 2020

BELLFLOWER - Kenneth Jerome Curtis, 86, of Bellflower, passed away Sunday (December 13, 2020) at Heritage Health in Gibson City.

He was born July 8, 1934, in Harris, the son of John Wilbur and Beulah Sparks Curtis. Kenny married Carol Copenhaver on June 3, 1955. She passed away September 24, 1998. They had two sons: Duncan and Bruce Curtis.

Kenny was a patriot and served our country in the U. S. Army before marrying his high school sweetheart. He loved golfing, was an avid lifelong Cubs fan and coached Bellflower Little League baseball teams during the 70's. He was always one to help those in need, shovel the neighbors' sidewalks or rake their leaves. He loved the closeness and quaint lifestyle of Bellflower. He owned his own construction business building over sixty new homes for those in the surrounding area. He also remodeled or repaired the majority of houses in and around the area.

Surviving are his two sons: Bruce Curtis of Chandler, AZ, and Duncan Curtis of Austin, TX; three grandchildren and one granddaughter-in-law: Trevor and Demetris Curtis of Austin, TX, Jennifer Curtis of Austin, TX, and Ian Curtis of Melbourne, FL; and two great grandchildren: Calvin Curtis and Chriselda Curtis of Austin, TX. Also surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law: Don and Wyonna Forrest of Farmer City and Don and Norma Mason of Bloomington; and two brothers and sisters-in-law: Larry Curtis and Connie March-Curtis of Peotone and Lynn and Deborah Curtis of Terre Haute, IN as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and one sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Jim Long.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held December 19, 2020 with John Leonard officiating. Inurnment will be at Bellflower Township Cemetery.

Memorials for Kenny may be made to Heritage Health at 620 E 1st Street, Gibson City, IL 60936. Please identify that the memorial is in memory of Kenneth Curtis.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.