NORMAL - Kenneth E. James, 99, of Normal, entered into his eternal home Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020). He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He felt exceptionally blessed to have lived to be almost 100 years old, and was very thankful to receive many loving messages, prayers and kind thoughts from so many wonderful people during his brief illness.

Because of the COVID virus, he did not want his friends and relatives to be unnecessarily exposed to close contact and travel. Therefore, a private family ceremony will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Joyce Rinkenberger, OSF Hospice chaplain officiating. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Kenneth was born March 8, 1921, in Springfield, Missouri, to Lee and Mattie James. He married Gladys Webster on May 25, 1947. They were married 62 years at the time of her death in 2010.

He graduated as salutatorian from Leeton Missouri High School and received his B.S. at Central Missouri State in 1947. His education was interrupted by World War II where he was with the Army in the European Theatre from 1942-1945. He then taught high school agriculture in Missouri. In 1949 he was called back to duty during the Korean conflict. Kenneth went on to get his master's and doctorate in agriculture education at the University of Missouri in Columbia. After teaching at Mankato State University in Minnesota, he moved to Normal in 1962. He taught agriculture education at ISU, retiring in 1981. He was a 50-year member of Phi Delta Kappa and the Alpha Tau Alpha fraternity where he was president for four years. Kenneth was a life member of the National Vocational Agriculture Teacher Association and received honorary FFA degrees from Missouri and Illinois. He believed in his students and many stayed in touch through the years. He was active in Boy Scouts as scout master, and he himself had the Eagle Scout designation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sister. He is survived by his children, Mary (Charlie) Cox, Ed (Marcy) James and Carol (Bill) Jackson; seven grandchildren, Chris (Janel) Sebeny and Kendra (Kelly) Sebeny; Connie (Calvin) Amen; Alex (Katie Mills) James and Jessi (Jay) DeLost; Mattie Jackson and Keith Jackson. He had five great grandchildren Daniel Amen; Tyler and Aidan Dowling; Mason Sebeny and Savanna Sebeny. His family was his greatest joy, and it showed. He loved his yard, his ISU retiree group, his church and life in general. He chose joy!

He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Bloomington since 1964. He will be forever remembered for his strong faith in God and his RV travels with friends and family around the U.S. As a lifelong teacher he dreamed of every child being given the opportunity to learn. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bloomington or the Peace Meal Nutrition Program of McLean County.

