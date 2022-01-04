Kenneth D. Franz

March 25, 1938 - Dec. 31, 2021

DANVERS - Kenneth D. Franz, 83, of Danvers, passed from this life on December 31, 2021. He was a resident at Copper Creek Memory Care facility in Lincoln, where family members encircled him during his final hours here on earth. There will be a small, family graveside service Friday, January 7, 2022.

A memorial service is planned for March 25, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Danvers, where all who knew him are welcome to attend.

Ken was born March 25, 1938, in Ft.Wayne, IN, son of F.K. and Nell Franz. He married Ada Jean Diel on December 31,1960, in Staunton, IL, she survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Amy Millett, and her husband, Mike, Carlock; four granddaughters: Mikelle Johnson (Kyle Burgus) Bloomington; Keirstyn (Logan) Dietrich, Goodfield, Alexanna Millett (Mason Maier) Tempe, AZ, and Ashlyn (Kyle) Alliss, Congerville. Ken is also survived by three great-granddaughters: Brenley, Kimber, and Mykah Dietrich, Goodfield; brother, Dave (Kay) Franz, Bloomington; brother, Rick Franz, Santa Fe, NM; and sister, Susan Franz (Judith Markowitz) Chicago. His parents and his son, Brad Franz, preceded him in death.

Ken had a heart for service. He graduated from Normal Community High School in 1956 and joined the US Navy that fall. As part of his four-year Naval career, Ken proudly served as a medical corpsman on the USS Yellowstone. After an honorable discharge, he returned home and worked for Retail Credit Company (Equifax). While living in Macomb, he served as an officer with the Jaycees, earning the Spark Plug Award for outstanding service and commitment.

Shortly after moving to Danvers, Ken joined the Danvers Lions Club, where he held various offices and was elected by his peers to serve as District 1-K Governor for the 1979-1980 term. He loved Lions, lived by the motto: "Service in the Spirit", traveled to and supported numerous clubs throughout the state, and sponsored more than 50 new members in joining the Danvers Lions Club. He wanted others to experience the gift in serving others.

In fulfilling his lifelong service commitment, Ken served as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Danvers, where he was a member and also taught Sunday school, delivered sermons, and officiated funerals. A Danvers resident for over 50 years, Ken served as a town board member and was a member of the Rural Government League in McLean County.

He enjoyed Canada fishing trips with his father-in-law, summer camping excursions with family and friends, and annual trips to New Glarus, WI. He most enjoyed being at home, caring for his family, home and garden.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Danvers or the Danvers Lions Club via the Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers.

Arrangements are being handled by Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, IL.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.