Kenneth Lamb
FUNERAL HOME
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY

Kenneth Lamb

Jan. 1, 1948 - March 2, 2021

MIDDLEBURG, Kentucky - Kenneth Lamb, of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Liberty Care and Rehab. He was 73.

Born on January 1, 1948, in Bloomington, Illinois, he was a son of the late Wilbert M. Lamb and Reva Gifford McGinnis. Kenneth was a woodworker.

He is survived by three sisters: Jane Ann (Jerry) Long of Middleburg, Becky (Robin) Mardis of Middleburg, and Susie Lamb of Texas; five brothers: David (Mary) Lamb of Tennessee, Arnold Lamb of Missouri, Richard (Pam) Lamb of North Carolina, Darrell (Bonnie) Lamb of Missouri, and Jerry Lamb of Middleburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements for Mr. Kenneth Lamb are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
North Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, KY
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I grew up in the Lamb house had a lot of good times . rest in peace my good friend .
Gordon McClure
March 5, 2021
Rest in peace Kenny.
Mark Otto
March 5, 2021
I went to school with Ken at NCHS and always enjoyed spending time with him, I send my condolences to his family at his time of loss of Ken.
James Fleming
March 4, 2021
Rest in peace old friend from Danvers!
Myron Schroeder
March 4, 2021
