Kenneth Lamb

Jan. 1, 1948 - March 2, 2021

MIDDLEBURG, Kentucky - Kenneth Lamb, of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Liberty Care and Rehab. He was 73.

Born on January 1, 1948, in Bloomington, Illinois, he was a son of the late Wilbert M. Lamb and Reva Gifford McGinnis. Kenneth was a woodworker.

He is survived by three sisters: Jane Ann (Jerry) Long of Middleburg, Becky (Robin) Mardis of Middleburg, and Susie Lamb of Texas; five brothers: David (Mary) Lamb of Tennessee, Arnold Lamb of Missouri, Richard (Pam) Lamb of North Carolina, Darrell (Bonnie) Lamb of Missouri, and Jerry Lamb of Middleburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the charity of your choice.

