Kent Strange

July 13, 1923 - Dec. 17, 2021

CLINTON - Kent Strange, 98, of Clinton, IL passed away 9:24 PM December 17, 2021 at his family home in Clinton, IL.

He was a beautiful Christian gentleman and a gentle man. He had an amazing life! As one of his friends shared, "Our hearts are sad as this world has lost a great man".

Ralph Kent Strange was born to Ada (Nichols) Strange and Ralph Strange Friday, July 13, 1923. Kent graduated from Clinton High School, in 1943, and chose to go into farming with his Dad, which he did until 1984 when he retired and moved to CA to marry Barbara.

He and Barbara (Lisenby) Strange were married October 6, 1984. They lived in Santa Fe, NM for 16 years and then purchased a beautiful home, in Clinton, where Kent was very happy with Barbara and their two dachshunds, Oprah and Dolly. They belonged to the Clinton Country Club and were active in other organizations.

He was an historian, an antique collector, pilot, accordionist, golfer and storyteller. Many have been blessed with his presence.

Kent is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters: Cecilia Hyland and Shell McKenzie who live in CO; as well as his son, John, who lives in Bethany. He is also survived by several grandchildren; and Barbara's daughter and son. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Phyllis, and a son, Jan.

He is probably out hunting mushrooms or arrowheads; doing what he loved to do.

Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Clinton Presbyterian Church with Pastor Paul Stroup officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 1:00–2:00 PM Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Clinton Presbyterian Church, in Clinton, IL or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.