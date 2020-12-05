Kimberlee D. Ransdell

Sept. 29, 1963 - Dec. 2, 2020

MORTON - Kimberlee D. Ransdell, 57, of Morton, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home. Kim was born September 29, 1963 in Peoria to Curtis and Margaret Danielson Greer. She married Robert C. Fogle Sr. He preceded her in death. She later married Floyd R. Ransdell. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her father and one sister, Christine.

Kim is survived by her mother Margaret of Tremont; one sister, Carol Henry, of Pekin; and one brother, Kevin Greer of East Peoria.

Kim was a nurse. She worked in the Peoria and Bloomington area. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton. Monsignor Gerald Ward will officiate. Memorials may be made to Altar & Rosary Society at Blessed Sacrament Church. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.