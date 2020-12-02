Kimberly Harris-Gutierrez

Feb. 9, 1968 - Nov. 29, 2020

NORMAL - Kimberly Harris-Gutierrez, 52, of Normal, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Center for Youth and Family Solutions in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kimberly was born on February 9, 1968 and was raised by James Richard and Judith Francine Pankey. She married German Gutierrez on August 20, 1994 at Miller Park in Bloomington.

She is survived by her loving husband of twenty-six years, German; a son, Giovani; siblings: James (Michelle) Pankey, Jr. and Jerry (Deb) Pankey both of CO, Mitch (Christie) Ham and Wayne (Wendy) Ham both of MO, Jeanine Pankey of KS, Jennifer Pankey of FL, Juanita (Clifton) Gillispie of Normal, and Shannon Pankey of Bloomington; her mother, Judith Francine Pankey of Bloomington; and friends, Tim Glancy and Doug Braun both of Bloomington. She is also survived by her beloved furbabies, Baby and Peanut.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Richard Pankey and a sister, Janice Sue Pankey.

Kimberly graduated from University of Colorado Boulder. She worked for The Center for Youth and Family Solutions and its predecessor agency Catholic Charities for over 18 years. Most recently as a Lead Worker in the Community Outreach programs. Kimberly was born to be a social worker. She saw the good in everyone and was an incredible advocate for those most in need. She was admired and respected by co-workers and clients alike. She loved serving the community and took great pride in her work. She was instrumental in changing the lives of many children and families, as well as organizing many charitable events in the community.

Kimberly will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Kimberly's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.