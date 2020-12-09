Menu
Kora Searcy
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Kora Searcy

July 14, 1946 - Dec. 5, 2020

HAVANA - Kora Searcy, 74, of Havana, formerly of Normal, died Saturday, December 5 at 3:20 P.M. at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Kora was born July 14, 1946 in Harvey, Illinois to John and Bertha Kieviet. She married Jim Searcy June 5, 1972 in Normal. He survives.

Also surviving are one niece, Diane Petersen, Bloomington; and one cousin, Debbie Turriff. Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, Valeria.

Kora graduated ISU in 1968, majoring in Library Science. She worked for The Illinois Reporter of Decisions, Attorney George Flynn, and Illinois Association of School Boards. During her work life, Kora earned her paralegal certification.

Kora also volunteered at Lincoln's New Salem and the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Kora enjoyed her social life, especially among women. She had an upbeat, ladylike personality, and was always the first to see the humor in life's annoyances. This, along with her ability to be a true friend, made her a memorable work colleague, lunch companion and buddy.

The dogs and cats that came to live with Jim and Kora over the years played a special role in their lives. The satisfaction of caring for their animals enriched all of them.

Cooking was Kora's creative outlet. She collected recipes by the thousands, from books, magazines and the internet. She never used most of them, but they excited her imagination.

Jim and Kora fell in love with New Orleans. A major highlight of their married life consisted of frequent visits to their timeshare. Kora became a big fan of the diverse and exciting musical atmosphere of The Big Easy.

As time went on, Kora adjusted to many changes in her health and mobility with her typical outward cheerfulness and optimism.

Kora's most treasured part of life was being married to Jim. Each was the other's greatest love.

Rites of cremation have been accorded through Legacy. No services are planned at this time. A memorial service at some future date will be planned.

Donations in Kora's memory may be sent to: The Humane Society of Central Illinois.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 9, 2020.
Jim, I am so sorry to hear about Kora. She was a joy to work with at the Association and we had so much fun on our lunches together. I was always so impressed with her good nature, no matter how trying it could be for her at times. She was truly a sweet remarkable lady. I really missed her when she retired.
Sandy Boston
Friend
December 10, 2020
Jim, I worked with Kora at IASB. I always enjoyed working with her. We found time to laugh at something even though the JAC events were sometimes trying. Such a lovely person. You are in my prayers.
Bridget Trojan
December 10, 2020
Jim, I am so sorry for your loss. I know how much Kora meant to you and she is a beautiful woman, friendly like you. God bless you, and you are in my prayers.
Thelma Knoles
December 9, 2020
I will miss Kora in Havana. "Koffee with Kora" at 10am on Mondays was a highlight of my week. I will miss Kora and Peter and Louise, her cats, because they went to Ohio to be cared for. I lost a wonderful friend in Kora. Rest in Peace.
Abbie Ann Alexander
December 9, 2020
