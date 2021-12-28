Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kurt G. Moser
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Kurt G. Moser

Dec. 9, 1944 - Dec. 25, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Kurt G. Moser, 77, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church, Midwest Food Bank or Faith in Action.

Kurt was born December 9, 1944 in Colesburg, Iowa, the son of Virgil and Teresa Adams Moser. He married Joyce Kintzle on August 21, 1965 in Prairieburg, Iowa. Their Christ-centered love story has been a true example of marriage for generations to come.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Joyce Moser of Bloomington; three sons: Marty (Lisa) Moser of Grafton, WI, Rob (Janan) Moser of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX and Chad (Amy) Moser of Allen, TX; five grandchildren: Lydia (Harrison) Guetzko, Madison and Michael Moser, and Kate and Meg Moser; a sister, Alice (Don) Smith of Central City, IA; a brother, Mark (Elaine) Moser of Cedar Rapids, IA; and several nieces and nephews. Kurt was also forever blessed to be part of the Kintzle family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kurt received his undergraduate degree ('66) and his MBA from the University of Northern Iowa ('67.) He began his career in the Investment Department at State Farm in August of 1967 and retired in 2002 after thirty-five dedicated years of service within the same department.

Kurt's life was centered on his Faith and Love for his Savior Jesus. He was truly a humble servant leader for his wife, his family, his friends and those he met. This love has been a gift and example to his children and grandchildren in their relationships and how they should live. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL
Dec
31
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
527 W Jackson St, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Goodby to one of our most successful CEO's in the family. Farewell and thank you for all the good you did for yourself and our family and country. God bless and rest in peace. Uncle CJ
CJ Adams
January 3, 2022
The Moser family has my most sincere condolences for their loss. May the special memories you made together help you through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
AnneMarie
Other
January 3, 2022
A friend, a buddy and a true gentleman. Rest In Peace, Kurt.
Tom Nelson
December 31, 2021
He brought Christ with him wherever he went by the way he treated people and events. Great loss to all. St Francis of Assisi parish is devestated.
Jim & Caroline Duff
Other
December 30, 2021
Words seem so inadequate at a time like this. We are so sad at Kurt's passing. Please know that we lift you and the boys and their families in our prayers. We pray for our loving Lord to wrap his arms around you and provide you with both strength and comfort.
Pete and Marni Roake
Friend
December 30, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear of Kurt´s passing. I know that, for now, there are no words to ease your sorrow but may you find comfort in the love and support of family and friends. Please accept my deepest condolences. Peace to you and your family.
Arlene Lynch
Friend
December 29, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Kurt's passing. I have many fond memories of his kindness to me when we would visit the farm. He and the family always included me and made me feel so loved. We loved seeing you at family reunions over the years and sharing how our families have grown and thrived. I'm praying for peace and comfort for you all in the knowledge that he is with Aunt Teresa and Uncle Virgil and in God's loving arms.
Trudi & Bob Stauffacher
Family
December 29, 2021
Our hearts break for you Joyce and your family. Kurt was a kind and good man. We know he is with our Lord - we who are here mourn his passing.
Vince and Pat Trosino
Work
December 28, 2021
I had to honor of serving with Kurt on the Bloomington Township Water District Board of trustees in the late 90´s. He was always a calming presence and steady hand on matters that related to the many challenges we faced. I was fortunate to call Kurt a friend. I am saddened to read of his passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy and prayers during this very difficult time.
Greg Harman
December 28, 2021
We always talk about and share with others how the Mosers and Singers met and our lives in the married housing at UNI. Particularly about Kurt pounding the side of our trailer to make sure Jan was up to go to work. He was always a positive person who had a way to brighten up the day. Our friendship has lasted since the initial meeting and Kurt will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with Joyce and the entire family in their loss, and they should take comfort in knowing they shared time with a true gentleman and inspirational individual.
Dick and Jan Singer
Friend
December 28, 2021
Joyce and family, condolences to all of you. One of my favorite couples during your years as members of Evergreen Racquet Club. Mary Vossler Arizona
Mary Vossler
December 28, 2021
My sympathies to Joyce and family. Kurt was a good man, very friendly and well-respected.
Tom Shilgalis
Friend
December 28, 2021
Incline Equity Partners
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results