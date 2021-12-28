Kurt G. Moser

Dec. 9, 1944 - Dec. 25, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Kurt G. Moser, 77, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church, Midwest Food Bank or Faith in Action.

Kurt was born December 9, 1944 in Colesburg, Iowa, the son of Virgil and Teresa Adams Moser. He married Joyce Kintzle on August 21, 1965 in Prairieburg, Iowa. Their Christ-centered love story has been a true example of marriage for generations to come.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Joyce Moser of Bloomington; three sons: Marty (Lisa) Moser of Grafton, WI, Rob (Janan) Moser of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX and Chad (Amy) Moser of Allen, TX; five grandchildren: Lydia (Harrison) Guetzko, Madison and Michael Moser, and Kate and Meg Moser; a sister, Alice (Don) Smith of Central City, IA; a brother, Mark (Elaine) Moser of Cedar Rapids, IA; and several nieces and nephews. Kurt was also forever blessed to be part of the Kintzle family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kurt received his undergraduate degree ('66) and his MBA from the University of Northern Iowa ('67.) He began his career in the Investment Department at State Farm in August of 1967 and retired in 2002 after thirty-five dedicated years of service within the same department.

Kurt's life was centered on his Faith and Love for his Savior Jesus. He was truly a humble servant leader for his wife, his family, his friends and those he met. This love has been a gift and example to his children and grandchildren in their relationships and how they should live. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

