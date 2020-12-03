L. Joan Brucker

July 21, 1924 - Nov. 18, 2020

WEBSTER GROVES, Missouri - L. Joan Brucker, 96, of Webster Groves, MO, formerly of Colfax, passed away at 5:50pm, November 18, 2020, at Friendship Village of Sunset Hills, St Louis, MO.

Cremation has been accorded. Services with burial in Wiley Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of local arrangements.

Joan was born July 21, 1924, in Fairbury the daughter of Ernest and Naomi (Hanna) Brucker.

Surviving are her sister, Mary Brucker of St. Louis, MO; nieces and nephews: Susan (James) Henkel of Normal, Jill Graham of Bloomington, Brian Brucker of Saybrook, Mary (John) Armon of Galesburg, Frank Vlastnik of New York City, and John (Tammi) Vlastnik of Lake Geneva, WI.

She was preceded in death by brothers, James and Charles; sister, Nancy Vlastnik, and nephew-in-law, Mike Graham.

Joan graduated from Colfax High School in 1942. She then graduated from ISU Normal in 1946. After graduating she taught school for a few years and then spent most of her adult career with Hoener and Associates Architect in St. Louis.

Joan was an avid bird watcher. She would travel the country with her sister Mary documenting the many species of birds they would come across. She was an active member in her church Second Presbyterian, Webster Groves, MO.

Memorials may be made to the Audubon Society, Friendship Village of Sunset Hills, St. Louis, MO, or Second Presbyterian Church, Webster Groves, MO.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.