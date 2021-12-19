Lambert W. "J.R." Schwoerer

May 10, 1931 - Dec. 10, 2021

CARLOCK - Lambert W. "J.R." Schwoerer, 90, of Carlock, passed away at 12:48 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

His memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Burial will be held privately in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Carlock Fire Department or St. Mary's Church.

J.R. was born May 10, 1931 in Bloomington, the son of Lambert A. and Ruth M. Kaiser Schwoerer. He married Sharon A. Penn on October 3, 1970 in Bloomington.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Schwoerer and a daughter, Lisa Schwoerer, both of Carlock.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Schwoerer and a sister, Rose Marie Wellmerling.

J.R. attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a 1950 graduate of Trinity High School. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1951 - 1953. He worked for General Telephone Company for 38 years, retiring in 1994 as Central Office Supervisor.

J.R. was a member of St. Mary's Church, Knights of Columbus Council 574, Bloomington, and was a 3rd Degree Knight. He was also a member of the Pioneer Club Association and enjoyed golfing.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of McLean County Nursing Home and Transitions Hospice for the loving care they provided for our dad and husband.

J.R. would do anything for anyone and was always there when needed.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.