Rev. Larry T. Brooks
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Rev. Larry T. Brooks

May 24, 1952 - Dec. 8, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Rev. Larry T. Brooks, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be left to his grandson, De'Ontae Whitfield, for his future education. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Larry was born on May 24, 1952 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, a son to Otha E. Mitchell and Eunice Jackson Brooks. He married Latreva Winford on August 17, 1991 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his loving wife, Latreva Brooks of Bloomington; daughters: Marquaysha Brooks of Bloomington and Kyra (Scott) Davis of North Carolina; grandchildren: De'Ontae of Bloomington, Wes Davis and Judah Davis, both of North Carolina; brothers: C.D. Brooks and Major (Ruby) Brooks, both of Kansas City, Kansas and Otha E. Mitchell of Birmingham, Alabama; sister-in-love, Sally Brooks of Kansas City, Kansas; cousins who are like sisters: Annie and Mary of Mississippi and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; special friend, Rachel Rusk; and his faithful pet companions: Ada, Chanel, and Tiger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: J. Frank and Ronald Brooks.

To read Larry's full obituary or leave an online condolence for his family, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 15, 2021.
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
801 W. Market St., Bloomington, IL
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
801 W. Market St., Bloomington, IL
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
May God bless you and DeOntea at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kathy Berg
Friend
December 15, 2021
