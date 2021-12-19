Larry D. Elliott

Jan. 28, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2021

ELLSWORTH - Larry D. Elliott, age 75, of Ellsworth, IL, passed away at 1:38 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon - 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois in Normal, IL.

Larry was born January 28, 1946, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Dale and Charlotte Wilson Elliott. He married Deborah Gruber.

Surviving is one daughter, Leah ( Stan) Craft, Paradise Valley, AZ; four grandchildren; and his loving companion, Carmela Smith, Bloomington, IL.

Larry is preceded in death by parents, one son Joel Dale Elliott and two sisters.

Larry served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a retired commercial electrician. He had a passion for dirt track racing and the dear friends he made along the way. Larry enjoyed spending time with family, playing with his favorite dogs Chloe and Champ, farming, and the friendships he made in the Ellsworth community.

