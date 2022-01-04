Larry D. Elliott

ELLSWORTH - Larry D. Elliott, age 75, of Ellsworth, IL passed away at 1:38 AM Monday, December 13, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

The visitation and memorial service has been re-scheduled. Visitation will be 12 Noon-1:00 PM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His memorial service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois in Normal, IL.