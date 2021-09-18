Menu
Larry P. May
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N. Walnut St
Toluca, IL

Larry P. May

Oct. 28, 1943 - Sept. 16, 2021

MINONK - Larry P. May, 77, of Minonk, IL passed away at 11:52 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, IL. Cremation rites will follow, and inurnment will be in Minonk Twp. Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Victory Junction Camp (NASCAR), 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317, or to a a charity of donor's choice

Larry was born October 28, 1943, in Bloomington, IL the son of Lyle and Virginia (Hinshaw) May.

Surviving are two children: Joely May of Minonk, and Jody (Heather) May of Bloomington; six grandchildren: Alliyah, Ayden, Pyper, Talyn, Lucas, and Landon; one brother Roger (Claudette) May of Richmond, KY; and one step-brother Herb Hattner of Sheridan; and one step-sister Pam (Joseph) Fidis of Plano; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Leora May, one brother Lyle May and one grandson Anthony.

Larry was a US Airforce Veteran serving four years and was a retired UPS Semi Truck driver for 30 years. He was a loving dad, grandpa, and brother who enjoyed spending time with his family.



Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
Minonk, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Larry at UPS. He found an old motorcycle for my dad. He was a nice guy and I have thought of him often through the years.
Jane TeVoert
Work
September 19, 2021
I worked at UPS with Larry as a feeder driver. He was a great guy. He saved me from getting fired one day. My deepest condolences to his family.
Jackie Pressley
Work
September 19, 2021
thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends. I knew Larry for many years when I lived in minonk. Larry u will be missed by all who knew u. r.i.p. Larry
debbie brown
Friend
September 18, 2021
my thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends. I knew Larry for years while I lived in minonk. He will be missed by all who him. r.i.p. Larry
debbie brown
Friend
September 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Larry was a great guy.
Susan Jasper
Friend
September 18, 2021
Am so sorry to learn of Lazer´s passing. Such a wonderful guy, good friend and terrific next door neighbor. Use to tease me when I mowed my yard, that I was making his house look bad. And was always there if I needed anything. God please take care of him and his family.
Jane Amigoni
Friend
September 18, 2021
