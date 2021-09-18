Larry P. May

Oct. 28, 1943 - Sept. 16, 2021

MINONK - Larry P. May, 77, of Minonk, IL passed away at 11:52 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, IL. Cremation rites will follow, and inurnment will be in Minonk Twp. Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Victory Junction Camp (NASCAR), 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317, or to a a charity of donor's choice

Larry was born October 28, 1943, in Bloomington, IL the son of Lyle and Virginia (Hinshaw) May.

Surviving are two children: Joely May of Minonk, and Jody (Heather) May of Bloomington; six grandchildren: Alliyah, Ayden, Pyper, Talyn, Lucas, and Landon; one brother Roger (Claudette) May of Richmond, KY; and one step-brother Herb Hattner of Sheridan; and one step-sister Pam (Joseph) Fidis of Plano; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Leora May, one brother Lyle May and one grandson Anthony.

Larry was a US Airforce Veteran serving four years and was a retired UPS Semi Truck driver for 30 years. He was a loving dad, grandpa, and brother who enjoyed spending time with his family.