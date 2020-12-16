Menu
Larry L. Neuhalfen
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

Larry L. Neuhalfen

Nov. 19, 1943 - Dec. 14, 2020

GRIDLEY - Larry L. Neuhalfen, 77, of Gridley, passed away at 2:08 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

He was born November 19, 1943 in Blue Earth, MN to Lloyd and Marian (Boettcher) Neuhalfen. He married Carol Rich on June 14, 1964 in Rogers Park, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Heather (Tim) Gackle of Lake Villa, IL; one son, Steven (Michelle) Neuhalfen of Greenville, NC; one sister, Ginger Neuhalfen of Mendota, IL; and four grandchildren: Devin Ann Gackle, Dalton Gackle, Parker Neuhalfen and Taylor Anne Neuhalfen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, JoAnn Fitzgerald.

Larry worked for Pantagraph Printing and Stationary for more than 30 years retiring as the press room foreman. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Gridley where he volunteered for its food pantry. He served as a volunteer and board member for the Spare and Share.

Larry was an avid golfer. He was an original member or Fairlakes Golf Club. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and was a New York Yankee fan. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to make others laugh. He will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Christ Community Church in Gridley. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements. Cremation will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church, Christ Community Church Food Pantry or (GEMS) Gridley Emergency Medical Service.

Online tributes or condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We always felt Welcomed, visiting from out of state, inviting us into there home & taking us out to eat... God bless him & his wife Carol...R.I.P. My Friend
Brett Bowerman
Family
June 19, 2021
Just learned the other day of Larry's passing on. Wanted to let you know, Carol, how much fun it was to be around Larry during those days at the bowling alley. Looks like he had a very charitable heart also. My deepest sympathy to you and family. May God grant him eternal rest.
Len Schwemlein
March 7, 2021
Growing up I learned about family and friendships by watching my parents and the company they kept. In the case of the Neuhalfens, I got both. So many memories of our families together that the line between family and friends was blurred. My heart breaks for the loss of such a fun loving man that brought such joy and laughter to those that were lucky enough to know him. Love and prayers to you Carol, Heather and Steven and your families.
Tammy (Henry) Montavon
December 18, 2020
My heart is broken for everyone he left behind. I miss his hugs and laughter. So many great memories my friend! I am grateful to know that he is at peace and that we will meet again.
Georgia Cluver Dawson
December 18, 2020
Our love and prayers are with you Carol, Heather and Steven and your families. He will be missed! Larry was my Brother from another mother. He had a great sense of humor and a laugh we love.
Bill and Mary Lou Henry
December 16, 2020
My heart is with you Carol, Heather, and Steven and your families. Larry loved to make people laugh and it was even better to make him laugh because it was one of the best to hear and could make your soul smile!!
Tina (Henry) Saylor
December 16, 2020
I will miss you Larry. I know you are in a better place say Hi to Eddie for me.
Lu Burke
December 16, 2020
Larry is always going to be remembered and I was glad to know him and Carol, another angel looking over us.
Bryan (BOZ) Boswell
December 16, 2020
