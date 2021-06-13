Menu
Larry J. Riddle

March 16, 1943 - Jan. 29, 2021

TAYLORSVILLE, North Carolina - The visitation for Larry J. Riddle, 77, formerly of Stanford and LeRoy will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 100 North Main Street, LeRoy, IL. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. concluding with the Military Salute. Casual attire preferred.

Larry passed away January 29, 2021 at his home in Taylorsville, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Kerwin Riddle; their daughter, Deb (Ernie) Green and granddaughter, Carlee Green of Claremont, NC. His family invites those who knew Larry to come celebrate his life and share their stories and memories.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
American Legion Hall
100 North Main Street, LeRoy, IL
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
American Legion Hall
100 North Main Street, LeRoy, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have known Larry all his life he was a great guy I am sure he is missed by all his friends and loved ones may he rest in peace last time I seen him was at his brothers funeral we talked and he had not changed a bit Sharon and I both offer you our prayers..
E A &Sharon Garee
June 14, 2021
Dear Kathy, We offer our sincere condolences on your loss of Larry. We have many positive memories of your family. We send love, comfort and prayers to all. Bob and Donna Brouillette
Donna Brouillette
Friend
June 13, 2021
