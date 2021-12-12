Menu
Larry Dean Smith
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bloomington High School
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Larry Dean Smith

April 4, 1942 - Nov. 26, 2021

AUBURNDALE, Florida - Larry Dean Smith of Auburndale, Florida passed away at his daughter's Tampa home on Friday November 26, 2021, at age 79 after expending the last of his infinite lives.

Larry was born in Normal, IL, in 1942, to parents Myers and Marybelle Smith. He attended Bloomington High School (class of 1961). Larry was the loyal little brother of Jeanne, Don, Dale, and Glen. He was the proud dad to kids: Teri, Preston, Troy, and Christine. He was the even prouder grandpa of Chamblee, Hayden, Cody, Keagan, Libby, Kinsey, Natalie, and Audrey. Larry's charisma allowed him to enjoy the companionship of four remarkable women over his lifetime: Norma Meyer, Bonnie Smith, Dorothy Jones, and Barbara Beauford.

Larry was a hard worker who valued independence for himself and his family. These traits gave him the courage and resilience to navigate not only through several careers (landscaper, insurance agent, auto lube shop owner, salesman, automobile shipper, golf course owner, and handyman), but also multiple residences (Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida) throughout his lifetime. Although he lamented that traditional academics were not his strong suit, Larry was a scholar in the School of Life and held advanced degrees in such varied fields as Mechanics, Horticulture, Construction, Communications, Transportation, and above all, Family. Anyone who encountered him can verify that Larry was a talker who never met a stranger. He was guilty of telling the same stories over and over - thank you to those who listened the first time, apologies to those who listened the tenth time.

Larry's ideal day was one that included reading the newspaper, working on projects around the house, playing golf, eating something chocolate, petting a dog, bragging about his family, and sipping on a vodka tonic with friends. He completed his final earthly journey embraced by the uplifting music of Ray Charles as well as visions of his beloved Green Bay Packers and NASCAR.

Larry's family will host two Celebrations of Life:

January 8, 2022, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Hamptons Golf Club (900 Southampton Blvd, Auburndale, FL, 33823), and

April 2, 2022, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles (313 S. Main St, Bloomington, IL, 61701).

Larry's family requests no flowers or gifts - your friendship was his greatest gift. For those who wish to honor Larry's memory, you are invited to make a donation to the charity of your choice, or in the spirit of Larry, to simply share your kindness with a stranger.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hamptons Golf Club
900 Southampton Blvd, Auburndale, FL
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles
313 S. Main St, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Christine, Troy, Preston, and Terry. It was an honor to know your dad. He was a great man and each one of you share his gift of gab, determination, and loving spirit. I will always remember him for his bright smile and amazing stories.
Sonia Chaudhry
Family
December 15, 2021
60 yrs. ago Ron and I lived in Lexington and I worked at IAA and rode to work with Larry and Norma. Took a trip once with their family at the time 2 dau.? Have a good story about that but won't share here. Maybe later. So glad to know this. Last visited with them in CO and lost touch!
ROBERTA PULLIAM
Friend
December 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Larry's passing. He was quite the character! Him and Bonnie built their house next to my Grandparents and they were great with them. Always looking out for them. Him and Dad knew each other most of their lives, Dad even working for Vic at the landscape company he sold to him. Sure they're up there having a good laugh now!
Lori Snodgrass Mitchell
Friend
December 12, 2021
Daddy, I love you and miss you very much!! Happy you are resting peaceful.
Teri
Family
December 12, 2021
Daddy, I love you and miss you very much!! Happy you are resting peaceful!!
Teri
December 12, 2021
