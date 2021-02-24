Menu
Dr. Larry P. Stalter
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dr. Larry P. Stalter

Dec. 18, 1947 - Feb. 20, 2021

COLLUM - Dr. Larry P. Stalter, 73 of Cullom, IL died Saturday February 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL from complications of COVID-19.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held on Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth, IL with Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Inurnment will be on Saturday at 12:00 noon at West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom, IL. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth, IL. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Memorials in Larry's name may be made St. Paul Lutheran Church-Chatsworth or Cullom Food Pantry. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom is handling the arrangements.

Larry was born on December 18, 1947 in Bloomington, IL a son of Raymond (Fritz) and Margery (Rocke) Stalter. He married Marcia Groskreutz on July 2, 1988 in Cullom, IL. She survives in Cullom; also surviving are four children: Jeffrey (Brenda) Read of Naperville, Melissa (Will) Osborn of Saunemin, IL, Katherine (Jeremiah Stapleton) Stalter of Washington, DC and John (Katie) Stalter of Cedar Rapids, IA; four grandchildren: Bailee Osborn, Bryce Osborn, Ella Read and Nora Stapleton; one brother: Randy Stalter of Flanagan, IL; two sisters: Sandra Schertz of Blue Mound, IL and Rebecca Martellaro of Wauwatosa, WI. Larry was preceded in death by his Parents.

Larry was educated in Flanagan Schools. He received his medical education at University of Iowa and did his family practice residency at Texas Tech University. Larry then started his medical career in Pontiac with Dr. Roger Kipfer. He then opened his family practice in Flanagan, IL. He sold his private practice to OSF Healthcare in 1994. It was a chance to be a part of a health care system which would provide high quality care as well as foster communication between physicians, departments and other levels of the organization. Growing up, Dr. Stalter was influenced by observing his own family doctor. "I knew I wanted an occupation which would provide a service, would be intellectually stimulating and would not be routine," he said. "An early interest in medicine was rekindled when I worked in a psychiatric hospital for two years and I became acquainted with physicians and nurses who encouraged me." Most comfortable in a rural atmosphere, Dr. Stalter said family medicine was a good fit because it allowed him to stay connected to an agricultural-based community. He and his wife, a licensed practical nurse have collected a variety of medical-related items over the past 35 years and have a medical museum in Cullom, Illinois, where they reside. The museum has numerous books, medical instruments and other items related to the practice of medicine in Livingston County. His philosophy of care is "I treat each patient as an individual and bring to bear my knowledge not only of disease but of the human spirit as well as my accumulated experience of decades of practice".

Larry's great loves in his life besides medicine was his family especially his children and grandchildren. He was an avid reader and loved the Cubs and Allis Chalmers tractors.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Chatsworth, IL
Feb
27
Inurnment
12:00p.m.
West Lawn Cemetery
Cullom, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. We loved Larry as our doctor and our friend. he will be greatly missed. your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Leonard & Charleen Defenbaugh
February 27, 2021
Sorry to hear of Dr. Stalter's passing. We appreciated his care of Mom, Jennie Stalter, over the years. Our condolences to his family.
Dan Stalter
February 26, 2021
On behalf of the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians, we grieve the loss of one of our Life members. Thank you for the decades of family medicine care you provided to the people of Illinois.
Ginnie Flynn
February 25, 2021
Larry was the most sincere man I've ever known. He was great at what he did. Great human being. He will be missed by all. Class of '66. Ann Cavanagh
Sheila Ann Cavanagh
February 24, 2021
I send my sincere sympathy to all of Larry's sibs, my third cousins, at the time of his death. I have fond memories of those Rocke reunions.
Jerrianne Rocke Bergum
February 24, 2021
