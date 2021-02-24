Dr. Larry P. Stalter

Dec. 18, 1947 - Feb. 20, 2021

COLLUM - Dr. Larry P. Stalter, 73 of Cullom, IL died Saturday February 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL from complications of COVID-19.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held on Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth, IL with Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Inurnment will be on Saturday at 12:00 noon at West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom, IL. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth, IL. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Memorials in Larry's name may be made St. Paul Lutheran Church-Chatsworth or Cullom Food Pantry. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom is handling the arrangements.

Larry was born on December 18, 1947 in Bloomington, IL a son of Raymond (Fritz) and Margery (Rocke) Stalter. He married Marcia Groskreutz on July 2, 1988 in Cullom, IL. She survives in Cullom; also surviving are four children: Jeffrey (Brenda) Read of Naperville, Melissa (Will) Osborn of Saunemin, IL, Katherine (Jeremiah Stapleton) Stalter of Washington, DC and John (Katie) Stalter of Cedar Rapids, IA; four grandchildren: Bailee Osborn, Bryce Osborn, Ella Read and Nora Stapleton; one brother: Randy Stalter of Flanagan, IL; two sisters: Sandra Schertz of Blue Mound, IL and Rebecca Martellaro of Wauwatosa, WI. Larry was preceded in death by his Parents.

Larry was educated in Flanagan Schools. He received his medical education at University of Iowa and did his family practice residency at Texas Tech University. Larry then started his medical career in Pontiac with Dr. Roger Kipfer. He then opened his family practice in Flanagan, IL. He sold his private practice to OSF Healthcare in 1994. It was a chance to be a part of a health care system which would provide high quality care as well as foster communication between physicians, departments and other levels of the organization. Growing up, Dr. Stalter was influenced by observing his own family doctor. "I knew I wanted an occupation which would provide a service, would be intellectually stimulating and would not be routine," he said. "An early interest in medicine was rekindled when I worked in a psychiatric hospital for two years and I became acquainted with physicians and nurses who encouraged me." Most comfortable in a rural atmosphere, Dr. Stalter said family medicine was a good fit because it allowed him to stay connected to an agricultural-based community. He and his wife, a licensed practical nurse have collected a variety of medical-related items over the past 35 years and have a medical museum in Cullom, Illinois, where they reside. The museum has numerous books, medical instruments and other items related to the practice of medicine in Livingston County. His philosophy of care is "I treat each patient as an individual and bring to bear my knowledge not only of disease but of the human spirit as well as my accumulated experience of decades of practice".

Larry's great loves in his life besides medicine was his family especially his children and grandchildren. He was an avid reader and loved the Cubs and Allis Chalmers tractors.

