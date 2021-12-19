Larry Elwood Stewart

Sept. 9, 1942 - Dec. 7, 2021

LEXINGTON - Larry Elwood Stewart, 79, of Lexington, passed away December 7, 2021, at 12:06 a.m. at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, IL.

His graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. on December 21, 2021, at Lexington cemetery with Pastor Jan Proeber officiating. There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements made by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to Lexington FFA or Lexington Genealogical and Historical Society (The Matching Challenge) at www.lexingtonillinoisfort.org in Lexington, IL.

Larry was born September 9, 1942, in Lexington, the son of Enos Elwood and Vivian Elvira Burrows Stewart. He married Ruth Riedel Stewart on May 5, 1962 in Bloomington. He later married Sharon Swartz in 1983, and they later divorced.

He is survived by three children: Tammy (Terry Aldridge) Stewart of Lexington, Brent (Deb) Stewart of Hudson, and Randy Stewart of Lexington; and his grandchildren: Austin Stewart of Pekin, IL, and Ashton Bailey (Noel) Nakasone of East Peoria, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry was a farmer for his entire life. He raised cattle into the 1980's. He sold those and focused his time on farming as much as 2,500 acres and running a trucking business where he supplied up to 20 dump trucks to construction jobs all over the state. Farming and trucking were his life's passion and as he got older and started developing health issues, he never let it stop him from jumping into a tractor or truck and getting the job done!

He graduated from the Lexington High School Class of 1960.

We would also like to give a special thank you to Kathy, Terri, Jeannie, and Yvette who helped care for him through his final months and his hospice nurses Shanda and Emily. We also can't thank Pastor Jan Proeber enough for always being at the hospital almost every time dad was admitted to comfort him and give us support! We wouldn't have been able to do it without you!

