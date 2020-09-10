NORMAL - Laszlo A. Csesznegi, 69, of Normal, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, Bloomington.

He was born June 22, 1951, in Budapest, Hungary, the son of Louis and Maria Yuhasz Csesznegi. He married Christine T. Halter on Dec. 19, 1971, and she survives in Normal.

Also surviving are his children, Jennifer Csesznegi, Bloomington, and Jason (Jennifer) Csesznegi, Tsukuba, Japan; two brothers, Louis (Jackie) Csesznegi and Robert Csesznegi; and two sisters, Beata (Pat) Tankersley and Marianne (Tom) Ruff.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Laszlo retired from Caterpillar in Morton where he worked as a senior PC support analyst. Laz had a passion for photography, architecture and art, but most of all, he loved his family.

