Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Sue Bradley Burke
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Laura C. Bradley Burke

Feb. 3, 1964 - Feb. 23, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Laura C. Bradley Burke, 57, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be held in Laura's memory at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born February 3, 1964 in Bloomington, daughter of Larry and Mary Morrissey Bradley. She was preceded in death by her father.

Surviving are her children: Alisha Loughary, Scott Curtis and Kayla Watson, all of Bloomington; her companion, Stuart Watson, with whom she made her home; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her mother, Mary Bradley of Bloomington; two brothers: Mark (Cheryl) Bradley of Normal and Steve (Bretta) Bradley of Texas; two sisters: Tami Rhodes of Divernon and Sherrie (Doug) Atherton of Bloomington and nine nieces and nephews.

Laura worked for many years cleaning apartments at Ironwood Gardens in Normal.

She enjoyed the outdoors, especially bonfires and camping with her family and friends.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss. Laura was a nice lady and a good person.
Neighbor Jackie
May 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Laura's passing. I used to work with her at Ironwood. Jeff Schlink
Jeff Schlink
March 6, 2021
My mother, Gloria, sisters, Lori and Michelle and me, Kathy, send you our deepest condolences. We're keeping the family in our prayers. Sending long distance love and precious memories from Orlando. God bless you!
Gloria Brooks
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.
Lori Brooks Vance
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results