Laura C. Bradley Burke

Feb. 3, 1964 - Feb. 23, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Laura C. Bradley Burke, 57, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be held in Laura's memory at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born February 3, 1964 in Bloomington, daughter of Larry and Mary Morrissey Bradley. She was preceded in death by her father.

Surviving are her children: Alisha Loughary, Scott Curtis and Kayla Watson, all of Bloomington; her companion, Stuart Watson, with whom she made her home; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her mother, Mary Bradley of Bloomington; two brothers: Mark (Cheryl) Bradley of Normal and Steve (Bretta) Bradley of Texas; two sisters: Tami Rhodes of Divernon and Sherrie (Doug) Atherton of Bloomington and nine nieces and nephews.

Laura worked for many years cleaning apartments at Ironwood Gardens in Normal.

She enjoyed the outdoors, especially bonfires and camping with her family and friends.