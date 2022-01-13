Menu
Laura Tomevi
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bloomington High School

Laura Tomevi

Dec. 1, 1960 - Dec. 18, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Laura Tomevi, 61, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021, at Northwest Community Hospital after an unexpected illness following an anniversary celebration.

Born in Peoria, IL, Laura was the daughter of the late Marion Woith and Gary Tindall. Laura was a 1979 graduate of Bloomington High School. She married Richard Tomevi in 1980, where they initially moved throughout the East Coast with the Navy before settling down in Bloomington, IL. She worked for the Bloomington Police Department as a 911 Dispatcher, District 87 and then State Farm for 15-years.

Laura was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She fiercely loved her family and was so proud of her grandchildren. She was constantly checking in on her family members and loved to send cards. Laura was an avid reader and enjoyed scrapbooking memories for her family members. Some of her favorite memories were traveling to new places and holidays with her family.

Laura is lovingly survived by her husband of forty-one-years, Richard Tomevi; her daughter, Danielle Tomevi (CJ Nelson); her grandchildren: Ileana and Gabriel Nelson; her siblings: Mark Tindall, Robin Billington (Jeff Billington) and Chris Tindall (Wendy Tindall); her stepmother, Ann Tindall; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the spring as Laura enjoyed flowers and butterflies.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your lose.
Rick Coyne
February 11, 2022
She was warm and welcoming even to the strange kid working in the neighborhood when a storm was brewing. Danielle and Rich, I am praying for you and join in celebrating Laura. She may have had only a small window into my life but she touched me. And for that I'm grateful.
Elliot Kammeyer
Friend
January 15, 2022
Rich, I have no words that can adequately express how sad I was when Bob Shaw sent me news of Laura's death. My heart goes out to you and your family, as well as prayers for God to bring comfort to you all. This is such a hard time for loved ones left behind. I'm so very sorry.
Kathie Eichelberger
Friend
January 15, 2022
