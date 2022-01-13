Laura Tomevi

Dec. 1, 1960 - Dec. 18, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Laura Tomevi, 61, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021, at Northwest Community Hospital after an unexpected illness following an anniversary celebration.

Born in Peoria, IL, Laura was the daughter of the late Marion Woith and Gary Tindall. Laura was a 1979 graduate of Bloomington High School. She married Richard Tomevi in 1980, where they initially moved throughout the East Coast with the Navy before settling down in Bloomington, IL. She worked for the Bloomington Police Department as a 911 Dispatcher, District 87 and then State Farm for 15-years.

Laura was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She fiercely loved her family and was so proud of her grandchildren. She was constantly checking in on her family members and loved to send cards. Laura was an avid reader and enjoyed scrapbooking memories for her family members. Some of her favorite memories were traveling to new places and holidays with her family.

Laura is lovingly survived by her husband of forty-one-years, Richard Tomevi; her daughter, Danielle Tomevi (CJ Nelson); her grandchildren: Ileana and Gabriel Nelson; her siblings: Mark Tindall, Robin Billington (Jeff Billington) and Chris Tindall (Wendy Tindall); her stepmother, Ann Tindall; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the spring as Laura enjoyed flowers and butterflies.