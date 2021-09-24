Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laurel Jo Meade
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Laurel Jo Meade

Dec. 10, 1953 - Sept. 18, 2021

NORMAL - Laurel Jo Meade, 67, of Normal, Illinois went to be with her Savior Saturday, September 18, 2021. Laurel was born December 10, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to her Biological mother, Alice Harms, who chose life for her baby after experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. She was lovingly adopted, chosen and wanted by her parents, Walter and Josephine Sparf (Nee Molnar). Laurel graduated from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, IL. She went on to receive her bachelors and masters degrees from Illinois state University. She was musically inclined playing guitar, banjo, dulcimer and fiddle to name a few. Laurel came to faith during college through the organization Christian Fellowship. This lead to the strong faith she had throughout her life. Laurel was very compassionate, and it lead to life-long involvement in disability ministry-Easter Seals during college, Special Touch Ministry in the 2000's, and Eastview Christian Church's disability ministry in recent years. Her selflessness and love led to many friends throughout the course of her life. She will be missed greatly.

Laurel was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Josephine Sparf and biological mother Alice Harms. She is survived by a sister, Abbie Sparf, her children, Sara (Brad) Gouwens of New Haven, IN, Joseph (Cara) Meade of Bloomington, IL, Katie (Brian) Parker of Normal, IL, Andrew Meade of Normal, IL, and Joshua Meade of Bloomington, IL. Grandchildren: Sophia, Brian, Daphne, Liam, Caleb, Alexis, Taylen, Delyliah, Nathanial and Shawn.

Visitation and services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Rd., Normal, IL 61761. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Meal provided after the service. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Eastview Christian Church special needs ministry would be greatly appreciated.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Wake
Eastview Christian Church
1500 N. Airport Rd, Normal, IL
Sep
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Eastview Christian Church
1500 N. Airport Rd, Normal, IL
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Eastview Christian Church
1500 N. Airport Rd, Normal, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
On behalf of the Illinois Adoption Advisory Council, I want to express our deepest sympathies. We will miss Laurel on the council and are so appreciative of her contributions. Wishing all who loved her peace and comfort in this time of grief. Keely Giles, Co-Chair Illinois Adoption Advisory Council
Keely Giles
September 29, 2021
Laurel was a special lady that Mark and I both thought so highly of. She was selfless, kind, and generous. I will truly miss her smiling face at church.
Mark and Jill Savage
Friend
September 27, 2021
Praying for you all during this difficult time. Laurel will be missed.
Steve & Shirley Brewer
Other
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results