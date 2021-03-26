Laverne A. Ruestman

MINONK - Laverne A. Ruestman 84 of Minonk passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Crossroads Care Center, Fond du Lac, WI.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Minonk Township Cemetery. Rev. Ed Sinclair will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Social distancing and COVID guidelines will be observed.

Survivors include his children: Mike Ruestman, Minonk, Juli (Ray) Beilke, Fond du Lac, WI, and Scott (Sonja) Ruestman, Minonk; one brother, Rodney (JoAnn) Ruestman, Minonk; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Vern owned and operated Roanoke Autobody in Roanoke, IL for many years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Laverne Ruestman Memorial Fund.

