Laverne A. Ruestman
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - Minonk
775 North Chestnut Street
Minonk, IL

Laverne A. Ruestman

MINONK - Laverne A. Ruestman 84 of Minonk passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Crossroads Care Center, Fond du Lac, WI.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Minonk Township Cemetery. Rev. Ed Sinclair will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Social distancing and COVID guidelines will be observed.

Survivors include his children: Mike Ruestman, Minonk, Juli (Ray) Beilke, Fond du Lac, WI, and Scott (Sonja) Ruestman, Minonk; one brother, Rodney (JoAnn) Ruestman, Minonk; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Vern owned and operated Roanoke Autobody in Roanoke, IL for many years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Laverne Ruestman Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ruestman Harris Funeral Home
Minonk, IL
Mar
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Minonk Township Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - Minonk
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
