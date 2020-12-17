Menu
Lawrence Gilmore
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

Lawrence Gilmore

May 27, 1922 - Dec. 13, 2020

CALEDONIA, Missouri - Lawrence Gilmore, 98, passed away at his Missouri farm on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

He was born on May 27, 1922, the middle son of Edith (Fry) and Clarence Gilmore on their farm in West Township. He attended a one room school before going to high school in LeRoy and then Gridley where he met Maud Heiple. They were married on November 17, 1946 in Gridley and began farming the following year in Roberts. They soon moved back to Gridley where they farmed a portion of the Davis land for many years. Lawrence purchased acreage in Gridley township in 1971, finally able to work his own land. After Maud's death he lost interest in farming the land they had worked together, found a farm in southeast Missouri and raised cattle. He later returned to Gridley, purchasing the Gridley Locker, which he operated for many years.

Lawrence enjoyed helping others, caring for his cattle and was a hard worker. His goal was to accomplish something every day as well as learn something every day. One day in his 80s, he walked into a store and purchased a laptop. Even though he had never used a computer before, he was soon searching the internet for farm and weather reports.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his two brothers, Lyle and Don. He is survived by his children: Larry (Steph) Gilmore, Caledonia, MO, Dianne (Jeff) Feasley, Hudson, and Janet (Tom) Calcagno, Rochester, MN. He also leaves his grandchildren: Nancy (John) Barrett, Brian (Kristi) Gilmore, Matt (Caroline) Feasley, Laura (Shane) Garrett, Alexandra (DeAngelo) Seay, Sam Calcagno, Brandi (Scott) Crites, Jack Gilmore and Nikki McSpadden; and eleven great grandchildren. We all miss him dearly.

The family wishes to thank Lawrence's caregivers especially his daughter-in-law, Steph, for the care he received.

There will be a private family graveside service at Gridley Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to McLean County Extension Service Foundation in support of McLean County 4-H.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2020.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
Just saw this notice! What a long life and legacy of learning new things Lawrence left! Thankful you had so many years together! May the lord comfort and bless you all! Prayers of comfort to you all, esp Janet and family.
Linda Gramm Hodel
January 28, 2021
So many good memories of your parents and mine supporting each other through the years on the farm. Lots of hard work with some hearty laughs.. So thankful for our family's friendship through the years. Thinking of our first visit to welcome baby Larry living in the remodeled "boy house". Then precious Dianne and Janet as you all grew up and would come to visit. There are Precious memories as we send our love, prayers, and the Lord's blessings to comfort you. We have really stayed home due to the Covid17. Our Love. Lois, Ben & family.
Lois & Ben Klein
December 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss, my prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Susan Prochnow
December 17, 2020
Correction: fond memories of Lawrence and family as close neighbors and friends
Jerome and Mary Witzig
December 17, 2020
Lawrence was a great person. I worked for him for 2 years in the 70s and lived in that big old house till they tore it down and then in their home house. He always treated me good. We will always remember him
Dennis Mennenga
December 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all the family. Fond memories of Lawrence as a newborn and friend
Jerome and Mary Witzig
December 17, 2020
