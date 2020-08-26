BLOOMINGTON - Lawrence Joseph Johnson, 82, of Bloomington, passed away suddenly Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Those attending are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. A private family funeral will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Catholic High School, Bloomington.

Larry and Nancy Miller attended their senior year together at Trinity High School, and wed April 10, 2004. She survives.

Surviving are children, Cathaleen (Kenneth Sommers) Johnson, Michael Johnson and Christine (Dana) Quiram; grandchildren, Joshua Quiram and Tess (John) Fegan; great-grandson, Michael Werry; sister, Janet Segobiano; and a large extended family. Also surviving are many members of Nancy's family.

He was preceded in death by brother, Alan Johnson, and niece, Marcia Perschall.

Larry was born June 26, 1938, in Rock Island, the third child of Earl and Freda Johnson. After spending part of his childhood in Louisville, Kentucky, the family moved to Bloomington and he graduated from Trinity High School in 1956, where he made many life long friends. He attended both St. Ambrose and Illinois Wesleyan universities, before raising a family in Bloomington with Judith Yarger Johnson. Larry had a long 40-plus-year career working for railroad companies including Gulf, Mobile and Ohio, Illinois Central Gulf, and Amtrak.

Larry was a lifelong Dodgers baseball fan, although he never forgave them for moving from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. He was enthusiastic about most every sport, but especially enjoyed watching his granddaughter Tess play high school tennis. Larry never met a stranger, and his children grew up thinking it was perfectly normal that even while on vacation, he'd always run into someone he knew. His and Nancy's families loved spending time with him.

