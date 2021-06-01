Menu
Lawrence E. "Larry" Sweeney
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central Catholic High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Lawrence E. "Larry" Sweeney

Dec. 5, 1950 - May 29, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Lawrence E. "Larry" Sweeney, 70 of Bloomington, passed away at 1:25 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home.

His memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Larry was born December 5, 1950 in Bloomington the son of William W. and Viola B. Jenkins Sweeney. He married Patricia C. Sexton on August 21, 1971 in Bloomington and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

He is survived by his wife, Pat of Bloomington, three children: Stacy Sweeney, Todd (Renae) Sweeney and Matt (Theresa) Sweeney, all of Normal; five grandchildren: Gabrielle, Natalie, Murphy, Jameson and Porter and his great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Bill Sweeney of Decatur, a sister Linda Sweeney of Bloomington and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Craig Sweeney and a grandson Nate Pena.

Larry graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1969 and retired as plant manager from Deluxe Corporation after 25 years with the company. He was an avid sports fan, loved live music, enjoyed traveling and spent several winters in Florida. After his retirement, he developed a keen interest in investing and following the financial markets. Most of all Larry was a family man and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Jun
3
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Connie Jo Hunt
Family
June 9, 2021
I met Larry for the first time just a few days ago. He was very sweet and welcomed me into his family. I'm so very sorry to hear of his passing. Love and prayers from my family to yours.
Lisa Duke-Hatfield (Pat Patterson)
June 3, 2021
