Lawson Downs Peasley

NORMAL - Lawson Downs Peasley 50 of Normal, passed away on October 30, 2020 at OSF St Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Born in Bloomington, IL, he was the son of Eugene and Dorothy Peasley. He graduated from Bloomington High School.

He enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, Miracle League baseball, and bowling. He will be remembered for his love for animals, sense of humor, adaptability, and grateful spirit.

He is survived by his parents Eugene Peasley of Colfax, IL and Dorothy (Hardesty) Peasley of Bloomington; sisters Jenny (Tony) Messier of Normal, IL, Phyllis (Steve) Streenz of Holder, IL, Kim (Danny) Thorndyke of Colfax, IL, as well as seven nieces, one nephew, and seventeen great nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by many extended family members and Marcfirst friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents (Clifford and Marie Peasley), maternal grandparents (Ray and Elsie Hardesty), and two nephews (Nathaniel and Nicholas Thorndyke).

The graveside service will be held on November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Garden, Bloomington, IL. The family requests those attending the service wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics, Marcfirst Residential Program or an animal rescue of your choice.