Lee A. Bally
FUNERAL HOME
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL

Lee A. Bally

Feb. 29, 1944 - Sept. 20, 2021

BENSON - Lee A. Bally, 77, of Benson, IL, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on February 29, 1944 in Berwyn, IL.

Surviving are two daughters, Anne Scholberg of Fairfax, VA; Susan (John) Meinhold of Benson; one sister, Linda (Greg) Mamman of Clayburn, TX; seven grandchildren, Natalie (Sharif) Gray; Monica Scholberg; Tara Scholberg; Kayla (Josh) Reese; Tony (Taylor) Meinhold; John Meinhold II; Kalli Meinhold; four great-grandchildren, Drake and Dyana Reese; Maverick Gray; and "Little Bean" Meinhold (Oct 2021).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Marie Smejkal, one son, Tony Duffield-Bally, and one sister, Jill Grotevant.

Lee was a homemaker who was an excellent cook and loved to serve others. She also worked home health care in the area for many years. She was a devout Christian with unwavering faith and was a member of Faith Baptist Temple in Eureka. She loved her animals and got great joy from feeding her sheep and chickens, gardening, and just being on the farm. But, nothing gave Lee more happiness then spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Pastor Stephen Parr will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 am prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Temple or to Benson Ambulance. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Roanoke
204 West Husseman Street, Roanoke, IL
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Roanoke
204 West Husseman Street, Roanoke, IL
You have our heartfelt sympathy in the passing of your dear mother, grandmother and sister. She will always be remembered as a hard worker with a kindhearted, selfless, giving spirit. We have known Lee for many years and also both worked with her at the AC Nursing Home. She was very conscientious and always gave her best for the residents. The last time I saw her was at Farm & Fleet and we had a wonderful heart to heart visit. A special and cherished last memory. Praying the Lord will comfort and provide for each of you in the days ahead.
Rick & Brenda Wuethrich
September 25, 2021
