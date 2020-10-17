DANVERS - Leland J. Armstrong, 84, of Danvers, IL, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Normal. Leland was born May 13, 1936 in Lansing, MI, to Leland G. and Alice Harvey Armstrong. They preceded him in death. Also, preceding Leland in death was one brother, William.

Leland married Donna F. Wick. She survives. Also surviving are; one daughter, Vickie (Dan) Glenn of Danvers, two sons, Richard Armstrong of Townsend, TN, Randy (Tammy) Armstrong of Danvers, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one sister, Nancy (Larry) Reed of Washington. Leland retired from Caterpillar. He was a tool and die maker. He was a member of North Danvers Mennonite Church, and a past Danvers village trustee.

Graveside services will be 2:00 Monday, October 19, 2020 at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. Pastor Doug Hicks will officiate. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to his church. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.