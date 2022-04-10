Menu
Lena Darlene Shepherd
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Lena Darlene Shepherd

June 6, 1935- April 6, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Lena Darlene Shepherd, 86 years old, of Bloomington, IL, passed away April 6, 2022.

Darlene is survived, by her three daughters: Dawn, Dana and Dona Shepherd; and grandchildren: Nicholas, Samantha, Ryan, Kayla and Bradley.

She loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure. The memories she gave us were so valuable, memories that make us all better people.

As her last selfless act Darlene could make, she is donating her body to science and research. As there won't be a memorial service, the family is asking that any donations be made to the St. Louis University School of Medicine - Center for Anatomical Science and Education - M306. 1402 S. Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO, 63104.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 10, 2022.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
