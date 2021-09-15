Menu
Leonard E. Krusemark
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL

Leonard E. Krusemark

LINCOLN - Leonard E. Krusemark, 90, of Lincoln, IL, previously of Emden, IL, passed away peacefully at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL on May 1, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021. There will be a brief graveside service with scripture and military honors at 9:30 a.m. at Green Hill Cemetery, 137 2600th St., San Jose, IL, followed by a service at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden, IL at 10:30 a.m. If attending the service, masks are required.

The full obituary can be found at https://www.davisoswaldfh.com/obituary/Leonard-Krusemark


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Emden, IL
Sep
25
Graveside service
9:30a.m.
Green Hill Cemetery
137 2600th St, San Jose, IL
