Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leslie Dale Baumann
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Leslie Dale Baumann

Feb. 23, 1939 - Nov. 21, 2020

EL PASO - Leslie Dale Baumann, 81, of El Paso, went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with a long illness at 2:10 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Les was born at home, on February 23, 1939 in rural Benson to the late John and Amelia (Paulen) Baumann. In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by his brother Darrell. He married Barbara Honegger on October 9, 1987 in El Paso. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Deb Baumann (Greg Montgomery) of Normal, IL, Marilyn (Jesse) Shores of Fairfield, IL; two stepsons: Brian (Kara) Rinkenberger of Towanda IL, Kevin Rinkenberger of Forrest, IL; and two nieces. He had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that he adored.

Les worked many different jobs throughout his life including a heavy equipment operator, farmer, mechanic, manager of a truck maintenance center and business owner. He touched many lives and will be missed greatly.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso. Leslie loved anything John Deere and collected John Deere antiques and memorabilia. In addition to his love for anything automotive, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Per his request, his body will be cremated. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date and burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Benson.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso or the charity of the donor's choice.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.