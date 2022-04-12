Lester F. Morrissey

Jan. 7, 1938 - Apr. 6, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Lester F. Morrissey, 84, of Bloomington passed away April 6, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born January 7, 1938 to Francis and Charlotte (Gottschall) Morrissey and married the love of his life, Jeannette Hoog on July 22, 1961 in Bloomington, IL.

Surviving are his loving spouse of (60) years: Jeannette; children: Charlene (Scott Morris) Cramer, Michael Morrissey, Colleen Romine, Donna (Don) Blackwell; grandchildren: Candace Wade, Adrien Morrissey, Devin Garrett, Cricket Cramer, Brandi Garrett, Alexandra Morrissey, Amanda Morrissey, Marisa Romine, Miranda Cramer; and several great-grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his parents; and brothers: Raymond, Willis "Butch", Delmar, and Edwin Morrissey.

Lester was a proud family man, who served our country in the United States Navy. He put his grandchildren first and was the best grandpa taxi driver, always making sure they got where they needed to go on time. Lester retired from RB White after 40 years of service as a purchasing manager and was very heavily involved with the Moose Lodge for over 50 years, serving as a Secretary and Governor. He was an avid Cardinals fan and was glad Pujols returned to the team.

Per Lester's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Services are being planned for a later date, with inurnment being held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Moose Lodge or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.